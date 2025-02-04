SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Australia will search for a clean sweep in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka as both teams meet on Thursday (Feb 6). After winning the opening contest one-sided, Australia will look to close the series on a high while hosts Sri Lanka will have a point to prove. Ahead of the second Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Australia, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

When is the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will start on Thursday (Feb 6).

Which stadium will host the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will start at 10:00 AM IST on Thursday (Feb 6) with the toss taking place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Cooper Connolly