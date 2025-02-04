The winter transfer window for the 2024-25 season officially closed on Monday (Feb 3) as Premier League teams bolstered their sides ahead of a key run in the second half. While Aston Villa made smart business with the acquisition of key figures like Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, Manchester City grabbed eyeballs with a whopping $224 million spent. The splurge comes despite Man City facing 115 charges of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) sanctions.

Advertisment

Man City spend big in transfer market

Having struggled on the field, Man City outwitted their Premier League rivals with impressive signings as they look to target runs for silverware. City signed Nico Gonzalez from Porto ($62mn), Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt($73mn), Abdukodir Khusanov ($42mn) from Lens and Vitor Reis from Palmeiras ($36mn). The spending has seen City make a statement in the transfer window as they look to rebuild ahead of a crucial run.

Having lost 1-5 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, there were key areas that needed to be addressed by the defending champions. City are unlikely to win the Premier League title this season as they languish fifth in the table and 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Advertisment

To tackle the drop in form, Pep Guardiola’s side did not hold back despite PSR charges and spent a huge amount. The Premier League champions are currently in court fighting PSR charges for overspending and could face relegation and points deduction if found guilty.

ALSO READ | 2025 Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan tickets for Feb 23 in Dubai already sold out



Aston Villa, Spurs also go big

Advertisment

On the other hand, Aston Villa made key signings for the side as they hunt for Champions League glory. Marco Asensio joined from Paris Saint-Germain while Marcus Rashford swapped Manchester United for the Birmingham outfit. Axel Disasi also moved from Chelsea to Aston Villa on loan with no obligation to buy.

Spurs on deadline day completed the loan signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich with an obligation to buy in the summer. The London side also secured the services of Kevin Danso from Lens after facing a defensive crisis. Earlier, Spurs signed Czech Republic international goalkeeper Antonín Kinský from Slavia Prague in January.