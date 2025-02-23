Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes Indian cricket stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be allowed to decide their international careers without external pressure. Amid discussions about their future following India's Test series losses to New Zealand and Australia, Sarfaraz defended the duo, stressing their invaluable contributions to Indian cricket.

"People shouldn't even question Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Sarfaraz told reporters. "Their performances for India have been extraordinary. I've seen Kohli win matches single-handedly. His impact is beyond imagination. The same goes for Rohit Sharma—his leadership in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup victory was remarkable."

Sarfaraz urged India to build its team around the two senior players rather than planning for their exit. "They will step away when they feel it's the right time. Just like they bid farewell to T20Is, they will decide for other formats too. Instead of removing them, India should form a team with them at its core," he added.

'Babar is a special player'

Drawing parallels with Pakistan cricket, Sarfaraz also stressed the importance of structuring the team around Babar Azam. "Babar is a special player, and Pakistan should build a setup where he can play a full 50-over innings, just like Kohli does for India. He needs batters around him who can accelerate while he anchors the innings."

Sharing his thoughts on India-Pakistan cricket relations, Sarfaraz highlighted the warmth Pakistanis have for Indian players. "The people of Pakistan love and respect Indian cricketers. They want to see the Indian team play in Pakistan. International stars like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Pat Cummins have played here, and the security arrangements have been excellent," he said.

Reflecting on cultural similarities, Sarfaraz noted the striking resemblance between Karachi and Mumbai. "There is no difference—only a line separates us. The way people talk, the style of living, even the old markets in Delhi and Karachi feel the same," he said. "We just hope the Indian team visits Pakistan so fans can watch Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah play live."