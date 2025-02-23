United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketer Ibrar Ahmad Dawar received high praise from Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy showdown against Pakistan in Dubai.

Ibrar took to Instagram to share a video where Kohli acknowledged his impressive bowling efforts in the nets. In the clip, the Indian batting maestro was heard saying, “Well bowled… he has really bowled well. He has helped a lot. Thank you.”

The UAE pacer was seen aggressively bowling to Kohli, testing his skills in an intense net session. At one point, the 36-year-old Indian batter even flicked him away, showcasing his trademark elegance. Ibrar’s sharp deliveries and consistency have clearly made an impact.

Watch the video here:

Having previously played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the International League T20 (ILT20), Ibrar has already demonstrated his talent on the big stage. His recent performances continue to turn heads, and this recognition from Kohli further cements his rising reputation.

The defending champions, Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their tournament opener. India, on the other hand, made a strong start, securing a commanding 6-wicket victory over Bangladesh. However, Virat Kohli had a slow outing, managing just 22 off 38 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. With a two-paced Dubai pitch posing challenges, Kohli will be eager to regain his fluency—especially against a team he has dominated in the past.

The Indian batting stalwart has a stellar record against Pakistan, amassing 678 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 52.15, including three centuries and two fifties. As India gears up for the marquee clash, all eyes will be on Kohli to deliver another match-winning performance under pressure.