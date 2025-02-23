Ace Indian seamer Mohammad Shami bowled five wides in his 11-ball first over against Pakistan in Dubai in the Champions Trophy, becoming the first-ever from the country to bowl as many wides in a single over in One Dayers. Unlike how he began in the tournament opener against Bangladesh at the same venue, having picked a wicket in his first over, the right-arm seamer bowled wayward this time, giving away free runs to Pakistan.

Up until now, several Indian bowlers had bowled four wides in an over, including ex-India quick Zaheer Khan, who did it four times (twice against Sri Lanka in 2012 and twice during the 2003 ODI World Cup), and RP Singh, who bowled it twice. Laxmipathy Balaji and Irfan Pathan are the other two seamers who once held this unwanted record.

Mohammed Shami becomes the FIRST Indian to bowl 5 wide balls in an over in ODIs.



5 - Mohammed Shami v PAK, TODAY

4 - Zaheer Khan v AUS, 2003

4 - Zaheer Khan v NETH, 2003

4 - L Balaji v SL, 2004

4 - RP Singh v AUS, 2007

4 - RP Singh v BAN, 2008

4 - Zaheer Khan v SL, 2012

4 -… pic.twitter.com/ek252kybrp — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 23, 2025

Coming around the wicket to Imam-ul-Haq, who walked in as a replacement for injured Fakhar Zaman, Shami bowled a couple of them on the leg side before going wide from the batter on the offside, keeping keeper KL Rahul busy behind the stumps. Although he bowled 11 balls, Shami conceded just six runs.

Even Stevens in the PP

While Pakistan made just one forced change to their playing XI, India played the winning combination in their second match. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first, with a new opening pair attracting all eyeballs.

Following a steady start, star batter Babar Azam opened his arms against Harshit Rana, driving two beautiful-looking shots on either side. Babar looked in ominous touch, taking on Hardik Pandya on the offside. Before he departed for a well-made 23 off 26 (to Pandya, caught behind), he came down the track to Axar Patel, hitting him over long-on for a boundary, much to cheers from thousands of Pakistani fans in attendance.

After India broke the partnership, Axar Patel’s direct throw in the next over (off Kuldeep Yadav) accounted for Imam, who fell shy of his crease, getting out on 10.

Meanwhile, Shami, who left the field with concerns around his leg inside the Powerplay, returned after its completion.