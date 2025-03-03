India has stamped its authority in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, cruising through the group stage unbeaten. With three clinical wins under their belt, the Men in Blue have set the stage for a high-stakes semi-final clash against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4).

From a fiery opening win against Bangladesh to a high-voltage triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan and a commanding performance against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma's men have showcased a perfect blend of skill, depth, and resilience. As they gear up for the knockout battle, WION takes a closer look at their dominant journey so far.

Beat Bangladesh by six wickets

India's tournament opener saw them prevail in a tight contest against Bangladesh in Dubai, registering a sizzling six-wicket win to begin their campaign on a winning note. Pacer Mohammed Shami's impressive 5/53, combined with three wickets from Harshit Rana and two from Axar Patel, restricted Bangladesh to 228.

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101*, combined with stylish knocks from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, ensured smooth sailing for India as they chased down the total with 21 balls to spare.

Dominant win over arch-rivals

In their high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India displayed their all-round prowess by chasing down 241 runs with six wickets in hand yet again.

Kuldeep Yadav weaved his magic for the Indian side by taking three crucial wickets to bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) came in handy with some crucial knocks, but the age-old rivalry was marked primarily by a Virat Kohli masterclass that saw him score an unbeaten 100 to steer India to victory.

Beat New Zealand by 44 runs

A different challenge for Rohit Sharma's side in the form of New Zealand, with the winner staying unbeaten in the tournament and earning top spot in Group A.

New Zealand's bowlers did well to restrict India's batting line-up, with Shreyas Iyer (79) and Hardik Pandya (45) leading the way as the Men in Blue posted a competitive total of 249/9 after they were put to bat first.

It was a Varun Chakravarthy show in reply, with the spinner claiming an impressive five-wicket haul to help bowl New Zealand bundle out for 205 in reply as India progressed through to the final four with their unbeaten record intact.