Former India coach Ravi Shastri has lauded the team management for giving spinner Varun Chakaravarthy an opportunity at the right time in the Champions Trophy. Varun took a five-for in India's 44-run win against New Zealand on Mar 2 in Dubai.

“Very impressed with him (Chakravarthy), and full marks to the think tank and the team management for making the right choice because he’s someone who will get you wickets in the middle overs.”

“It’s the right time to unleash him. They brought him into the side; he’s got a five-wicket haul, and I think he’s there to stay,” Shastri said in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram.

“If you see his current form, and I always believe in current form – it’s vital and when you look at his body language, his self-confidence and his own ability and when you look at oppositions like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa that are left in this tournament, not many sides have played too much of him or seen enough of him,” Shastri added.

The spinner has been a late inclusion in the India squad after his sensational performance in T20Is against England prior to the tournament.

Varun made his ODI debut against England, which followed the T20Is, before being included in the Champions Trophy squad. The mystery spinner sat out the first two games but was given a chance against New Zealand and proved his worth.

His performance in Dubai came full circle after the debacle in the 2021 T20 World Cup, due to which he was dropped from the side before making a comeback last year.

It'll now be interesting to see the playing XI India select for the semi-final game against Australia on Mar 4 in Dubai because a bowler can't sit out after taking a five-for in only his second ODI.