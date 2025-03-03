Australia’s journey in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals has been a tale of resilience, grit, and a bit of fortune. Despite losing key players before the tournament, they have showcased their trademark fighting spirit, scripting a historic run chase against England before rain played its part in their remaining group games. Now, with a place in the final on the line, Australia will lock horns with India in a high-stakes semi-final in Dubai, eyeing yet another ICC title. As they gear up for the knockout battle, WION takes a closer look at their journey so far in the tournament.

Huge win over England

Their tournament got off to a thrilling start against England, where they chased down 352 - the highest-ever successful chase in history of Champions Trophy. In the first innings, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne all collected multiple scalps, but Ben Duckett's indomitable 165 powered England to 351/8 from their 50 overs.

Australia faltered early in the chase, before Matthew Short and Alex Carey steadied things with half-centuries. But the hero was Josh Inglis, whose game-changing 120 not oout propelled the Aussies over the line in Lahore.

Rain plays spoilsport vs South Africa

Their match against South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain in Rawalpindi, leading to both the team sharing points.

Australia vs Afghanistan - Match abandoned

And then a subsequent rain-affected game against Afghanistan added a point to their bag, sealing their semi-final spot at another marquee ICC event. Afghanistan posted a total of 273 runs on the board from their 50 overs and Australia looked set to chase it at 109/1 in 12.5 overs, before play was abandoned in Lahore.

They will now face India in a cut-throat semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4), with the winner advancing to the tournament decider on Sunday (March 9).