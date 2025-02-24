Pakistan's hopes in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 took a massive hit after suffering back-to-back defeats, the latest being a six-wicket loss to India on Sunday (Feb 23). Chasing 242, India comfortably reached 244/4 in just 42.3 overs, boosted by an unbeaten century from former skipper Virat Kohli (100*).

The match, like India's other fixtures, was played in Dubai rather than Pakistan, the official host nation, due to political tensions between the two countries. With two losses in as many matches, Pakistan now sit at the bottom of Group A, holding the worst net run rate among the four teams. Third-placed Bangladesh, who have played only one match so far, still have a better standing.

'We have to rely on other results'

Speaking after the defeat, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted that his team's chances of progressing were slim. “We can say that our campaign is as good as over. Now, we have to rely on other results. There is still hope with one more game left, but as a captain, I don’t like this scenario. We should have had our fate in our own hands,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Rizwan also praised Kohli’s brilliance after the Indian batter notched his 51st ODI century, his fourth against Pakistan. “I am amazed by his hard work. The whole world was saying he was out of form, yet he delivered in such a big game with ease. His fitness and work ethic are praiseworthy. We tried our best to dismiss him, but we couldn’t,” Rizwan admitted.

Reflecting on the match, he expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s overall performance. “We made mistakes in all three departments. We failed to take wickets in the middle overs, which cost us.”

Pakistan’s total of 241 in 49.4 overs was anchored by Saud Shakeel, who fought hard for his 62 off 76 balls. However, India’s Kuldeep Yadav proved instrumental with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Hardik Pandya chipped in with two.

India will face New Zealand in their final Group A match on Sunday (March 2), while Pakistan take on Bangladesh on Thursday (February 27) in a must-win encounter.