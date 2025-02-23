Virat Kohli delivered yet another match-winning performance in a high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter against Pakistan, leading India to a crucial six-wicket victory on Sunday (Feb 23). His unbeaten century (100* off 111 balls) ensured India’s dominance and all but secured their spot in the semifinals, while dealing a major blow to the host nation’s campaign.

At 36, Kohli acknowledged the physical demands of such intense matches and welcomed the week-long break before India’s final group-stage game against New Zealand on March 2.

"A week off is great at this stage of my career," Kohli said after the game. "It takes a lot out of me to put in that kind of effort, so recovery time is always valuable."

His innings was built on patience and smart cricket, relying heavily on quick singles and doubles rather than aggressive strokeplay. He struck only seven boundaries but paced his knock perfectly, finishing the chase in style with a four off the final delivery.

Kohli outlined his strategy against Pakistan’s bowling attack, opting for a measured approach against the spinners while attacking the pacers.

"My role was clear after Rohit (Sharma) got out early—to control the middle overs, play risk-free cricket against the spinners, and take on the fast bowlers," he explained. "This is the template I follow in ODIs, and I’m happy it worked today."

Another record for King Kohli

The milestone-laden innings also saw Kohli surpass 14,000 ODI runs, becoming only the third player in history—after Sachin Tendulkar (18,246) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234)—to achieve this feat.

Reflecting on his mindset during the game, Kohli emphasised the importance of staying focused and shutting out external pressure. "I have a good understanding of my game and keep distractions at bay. It’s easy to get caught up in the hype of India-Pakistan matches, but I stayed committed to giving my 100 percent, especially in the field," he said.

Kohli also credited Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (46), and Shreyas Iyer (56) for setting the tone on a challenging pitch, helping India build momentum.

"Clarity is key when batting in such conditions. Shubman and Shreyas played vital knocks, and everyone chipping in with runs will be crucial as we move forward in the tournament," he added.

With this victory, India has taken a giant step toward the semifinals, and Kohli’s form will be a major boost as they continue their campaign in the Champions Trophy.