Virat Kohli has etched his name in the record books yet again! The Indian cricket superstar became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs during the high-voltage 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Feb 23). Kohli needed just 15 runs to surpass the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar, and he achieved the feat in style.

Advertisment

The 36-year-old batting maestro reached the milestone in only 287 innings, making him the first player in history to do so in fewer than 300 innings. Before Kohli, only two cricketers—Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara—had cross the 14,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

Kohli's ODI legacy

With this achievement, Kohli's incredible record in ODI cricket continues to soar. He now has 14,000+ runs at an outstanding average of 57.78, with 50 centuries and 73 half-centuries to his name—the most ODI tons by any player. During the 2023 World Cup, Kohli had already eclipsed Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI centuries, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game.

Advertisment

See the post by BCCI here:

Advertisment

Kohli entered the blockbuster contest against Pakistan with questions over his form. He had endured a rough patch in recent months, struggling on the tour of Australia, where he managed just one fifty-plus score in five Tests. His performances in the home Test series and the ODI tour of Sri Lanka were also below his usual high standards. However, his milestone moment in the Champions Trophy is a strong statement of his form and class.

Interestingly, the Indian batter was also the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 one day international runs. He has moved from 13,000 to 14,000 runs in 20 innings. He had crossed 13,000 runs in 267 innings.