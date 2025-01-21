Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has described Hardik Pandya as the player who completes the Indian playing XI for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy starting next month.

Hardik was a vital cog in India's machinery during the ODI World Cup 2023 before an injury during the campaign ruled him out of the tournament.

His aggressive batting display and the ability to effortlessly chip in with the ball make him a valuable asset for the Men in Blue.

“The main player in the Indian team, without him the playing XI is incomplete is Hardik Pandya. He is my favourite, he is remarkable with the bat and the ball. He finishes the game as well,” Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

So far, Hardik has featured for India in 86 ODIs, made 1,769 runs at an average of 34.01, including 11 fifties with a best of 92*. With the ball, he has chipped in with 84 wickets at an average of 35.23, with best figures of 4/24.

Hardik will play an important role: Raina

Apart from Kamran, former India cricketer Suresh Raina also said that the star all-rounder will be important for India during the ICC Champions Trophy.

“The most important role will be Hardik Pandya's when he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav,” Raina said.

For the upcoming marquee event, Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the side while Shubman Gill will be his deputy.

The tournament will run from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill , Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul , Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.