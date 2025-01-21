England head coach Brendon McCullum has all but confirmed skipper Jos Buttler’s role in the field as they set their sights on the upcoming T20I series against India. The series starting on Wednesday (Jan 22) will see England kick off the white-ball tour before they play in the Champions Trophy 2025. According to McCullum, Buttler will feature solely as a batter and will not keep wickets. Instead, Phil Salt will act as the wicketkeeper, with Buttler given added incentive to go around the field and build team tactics while in conversation with the bowler.

McCullum lifts lid on Buttler’s role

"It's really a really positive thing for us, because it gives Jos the opportunity to have the last say with the bowler, and to have that relationship built at that last second, rather than from 22 yards away. We've got great keeping options within the side as well,” said McCullum at the pre-match press conference.

England will start their eight-match white-ball tour to India on Wednesday where they will play five T20Is followed by three ODIs. Buttler will have huge duties on his shoulders as England look to add another ICC title to their arsenal. Since 2019, England has won the ODI World Cup and the T20I World Cup and would want to add another feather to his impressive hat.

For England, playing against India will be a sizeable challenge as they take on the 2024 T20I champions. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav for the T20I series, with Axar Patel acting as the deputy. India will also have Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in the squad as they look to build up from their impressive form in the South Africa tour in November.

The opening match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata with the match starting at 7:00 PM IST.