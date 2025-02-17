Let the games begin!

Pakistan is set to host an ICC event for the first time in 29 years, kicking off the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy with a grand curtain raiser at the iconic Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort.

Excitement is building as the tournament opener on February 19 will see the host nation, Pakistan, face off against fellow title contenders New Zealand. Organisers illuminated Lahore Fort in spectacular fashion, offering a stunning preview of the thrilling cricket to come in the first Champions Trophy event since 2017.

As defending champions, Pakistan will look to recreate their 2017 triumph, when they claimed the title in the United Kingdom. Members of that trophy-winning squad played a special role at the Lahore Fort event, stirring up fond memories of their emphatic 180-run victory over India in the final at The Oval, London.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair Mohsin Naqvi expressed the nation's excitement and readiness to host this prestigious tournament, calling it a "momentous occasion" for Pakistan and its cricket-loving people.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 marks the return of a global cricket event to Pakistan after nearly three decades," Naqvi said. "This tournament is not just about cricket; it’s a chance to showcase Pakistan's hospitality and passion for the game."

The choice of Lahore Fort as the venue for the curtain raiser was steeped in symbolism, representing both Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and its deep cricketing legacy.

"The significance of this venue highlights our history and underscores the unbreakable bond between cricket and the people of Pakistan," Naqvi added. "This is your moment to fill the stadiums and be part of history."

Pakistan has been grouped with New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh, while the other group features Australia, England, South Africa, and tournament debutants Afghanistan. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, setting the stage for an epic battle for glory.

With anticipation reaching fever pitch, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be a celebration of cricket, culture, and unity, with Pakistan proudly at its heart.

