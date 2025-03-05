Australia stand-in skipper Steve Smith is not buying into claims of “home advantage” to Team India after his side exited the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday (Mar 4). Playing at the Dubai International Stadium in a repeat of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, India beat Australia by four wickets to book their place in the final of the Champions Trophy. After the match, Smith spoke to the media and dismissed claims of home advantage as India have avoided traveling during the Champions Trophy and are based in Dubai.

Smith dismisses talks of ‘home advantage’

"I'm not buying into it," Smith said post-game when asked about the significance of India being based in Dubai when the rest of the tournament took place in Pakistan.

"India obviously played some really good cricket here.

"The surface kind of suits their style with the spinners that they've got and the seamers that they have at their disposal for a wicket like that.

"They played well, they outplayed us and they deserve the victory."

Throughout the Champions Trophy 2025, India were based in Dubai as part of an agreement with ICC. Under the hybrid model, India are playing their matches in Dubai while the rest of the sides are playing in Pakistan, the official host of the tournament.

India in final of CT 2025

Exacting revenge for the loss in the ODI World Cup final, India got the better of Australia in the semifinal. The Aussies were missing big-name players in the squad.

Virat Kohli led the charge in the 265-run chase as he scored 84 runs while mature knocks from Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (unbeaten 42) helped India steer to victory. The Men in Blue will now face the winner of New Zealand and South Africa semifinal on Sunday in Dubai.