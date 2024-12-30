Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed for cheap in India's 340-run chase versus Australia on Day 5 of the fourth and penultimate Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), at the MCG, Melbourne on Monday (Dec 30). Apart from a hundred, Kohli has struggled in the five-match series whereas captain Rohit has had a torrid run in Tests in 2024. Hence, former India coach Ravi Shastri opined on the duo's red-ball future.

Advertisment

'Virat will play 3-4 more years, it's a call for Rohit'

Shastri told the broadcaster Star Sports during Day 5's proceedings, at the MCG, Melbourne, "No, I think Virat Kohli will play. Virat will play for some time, forget the way he got out today. I think he will play for 3 or 4 more years."

Also read: WTC Final 2025: India's qualification chances and scenarios | Read

Advertisment

"As far as Rohit is concerned, it’s a call. At the top of the order, his footwork isn’t the same. He is probably, at times, a little late in meeting the ball. So it’s his call at the end of the series," Shastri added.

Rohit has had scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 in the ongoing BGT in Australia. Kohli, meanwhile, has scores of 5, 7, 11, 3, 36 and 5 apart from a 100*. Both have struggled in whites in 2024. While Rohit ended the calendar year with 619 runs at an average of 24.76, Kohli fared poorly as well -- 417 runs in 10 Tests, averaging 24.52 in 2024.

Rohit and Kohli fell for 9 and 5, respectively, in India's tall run-chase of 340 in the MCG Test on Day 5. At the time of publishing this report, India are 99-3 in 48 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant batting well in the middle.

Advertisment

The 2024/25 BGT is currently tied at 1-1 with one more Test to play.