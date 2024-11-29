Canberra, Australia

Injured Indian batting star Shubman Gill has resumed training with the side as he took to the nets on Friday (Nov 29). The news comes as a positive for the Indian side as they prepare for the two-day contest against the Prime Minister XI starting on Saturday. Gill missed the opening Test in Perth due to a fractured left thumb suffered in the game against the WACA Simulation side.

Gill back training for India

On the eve of the traditional contest against Prime Minister XI in Canberra, Gill had the willow in his hand and was spotted facing the fast bowlers in the net. The former U19 captain looked sharp and prepared to face, which comes as good news for the Indian side before the pink-ball contest in Adelaide. The 25-year-old is one of the important members of the Indian squad having also featured in the side’s last tour Down Under.

India currently lead 1-0 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have one eye on the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June. With Gill in the frame for a return, the Indian team could get a double boost with Rohit Sharma also set for a return having been on paternity leave during the Perth Test. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel could make way for the duo’s return.

The second Test match will be the only pink-ball contest of the series with India having a mixed record. India have won three of the four pink-ball matches but all wins have come on home turf while their only day-night Test on foreign soil ended in a defeat. The sole loss was in the corresponding fixture in the last tour when Australia beat India by eight wickets at the same venue.

With WTC final qualification on the agenda, the fixture will be important for both India and Australia.