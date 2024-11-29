New Delhi, India

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara feels KL Rahul should continue to bat at the top for India ahead of the second Test versus Australia, starting on Dec 6, in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) edition. In the first Test, Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Australia by 295 runs in Perth sans regular captain Rohit Sharma. As Rohit is set to return for the second Test, i.e. a day-night contest in Adelaide, he is likely to take back the opening slot from Rahul, who opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal and scored a crucial 77 in the second innings. However, Pujara feels Rahul should open or, at least, bat at No. 3 if Rohit opens with Jaiswal.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Pujara told, "I think, for some reason, if we can carry on with the same batting order like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five. If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that."

At present, Shubman Gill -- who also missed the series opener due to thumb injury -- can also return to the playing XI, further complicating the batting order. However, he is still on the road to recovery. Pujara further opined that if Gill returns, he can take the No. 5 slot.

"Ideally No. 5. Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball. But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game," the former No. 3 batter mentioned.

Pujara was quick to point out that the Bumrah-led bowling attack should remain unchanged. "There is no question about it. This bowling attack has given us success. (Jasprit) Bumrah looked really good. (Mohammed) Siraj was very good. And then it was supported by Harshit. He bowled really well, you have to accept that. He was playing his first game (for India), but still, he ended up pitching the ball up. In Australia, it's very easy to get carried away and sometimes when you look at the pace of the pitch, it offers a bit more extra bounce. But he was still looking to hit the right spot, good length, try and hit the top of off, and he has that ability."

India gambled by playing Washington Sundar over senior spin-bowling all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Perth. Sundar returned with two scalps and also added some vital runs down the order in India's second innings. Thus, Pujara has backed him to retain his spot. "Washington can bat well, which could be vital if the lower-middle order needs to contribute. Although he started slow with the ball, he improved and took a couple of key wickets," the 36-year-old added.

India beat Australia convincingly in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After only managing 150 in the first innings, opting to bat first, Rohit-less India rode on stand-in captain Bumrah's 5-fer to dismiss the Aussies for 104. In the second innings, Jaiswal (161), Virat Kohli (100*) and Rahul (77) took India to 487-6, setting a mammoth 534-run target as Australia folded for 238 to lose by a big margin.

The second Test, i.e. a pink-ball contest, kicks off in Adelaide on Dec 6.