Glenn Phillips plucked a stunner to get rid of Ollie Pope in the final session of Day 2 of the first Test between New Zealand and England, at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday (Nov 29). In the second ball of the 52nd over, Tim Southee offered width outside off-stump as Pope slashed at the ball but couldn't keep it down. As a result, Phillips saw a chance and flew like a bird to his right at gully to take a sensational catch. Since his international debut in 2017, the 27-year-old Phillips has taken some absolute screamers as his fielding skills continues to attract eyeballs.

Here is the viral video of Phillips' catch, shared by the official X account of BlackCaps -

Glenn Phillips adds another unbelievable catch to his career resume! The 151-run Brook-Pope (77) partnership is broken. Watch LIVE in NZ on TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+ #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/6qmSCdpa8u — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 29, 2024 ×

Phillips' catch helped NZ break the 151-run fifth-wicket stand between Harry Brook and Pope. The English vice-captain Pope departed for 77 but his partner Brook crossed the 100-run mark, his seventh ton in the format, as England are nearing hosts NZ's first-innings total of 348. At the time of publishing this report, the visitors are 274-5 as they are on course to take a lead.

Talking about the opening day, Tom Latham-led hosts were asked to bat first and ended the day's play at 319/8, courtesy of Kane Williamson's 93. Phillips, who was unbeaten on 47, along with Southee, ended with 58 as Kiwis managed 348.

The two-match Test series presents the Black Caps with a solid chance to strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, in a bid to feature in next year's finale, to be held at Lord's in mid-June.