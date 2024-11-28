New Delhi, India

Kane Williamson made an impressive return from a groin injury as he struck a solid 93 on Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and England, at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Thursday (Nov 28). The right-hander never looked out of sorts despite a lengthy injury layoff but missed out on a deserving 32nd Test ton, being out for 93 with Gus Atkinson removing him. With this, Williamson got dismissed in the nervous nineties for the first time since 2018. Since the start of 2019, he has struck 13 tons in the format. This speaks volumes about the former NZ captain's knack for countering the nervous nineties, however, his record got broken on Day 1 of the two-match series opener versus England.

Advertisment

Speaking about the conditions, post end of Day 1, Williamson told the broadcasters, "It was challenging, we had to work hard, some good partnerships, but the wicket was pretty good. I was just trying to adjust as to where to run (on being asked about the slippery surface), we applied ourselves well, pretty balanced day with both teams getting some rewards. An interesting day's play overall. From our perspective, we were pleased with partnerships throughout, the ball was doing a bit and we felt we got some rewards towards the end of the day."

Also read: BGT: 'Virat Kohli could've a big series,' Former India coach Rahul Dravid issues stern warning to Australia

"The ball was doing a bit throughout, there was some sideways movement and bounce, (Brydon) Carse extracted it well, with the wind he made the ball do a bit. Was nervous (on his comeback), watched the series and the team did amazingly well there in India, it was a great achievement (to win 3-0)," he added.

Advertisment

Talking about the opening day's play, NZ ended at 319-8 thanks to Williamson's 93 and vital contributions from captain Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips. The latter remains unbeaten on 47, along with ex-skipper Tim Southee (10*), and will like to take his side's total beyond the 350-run mark on Day 2.