India had a few bright spots during their 1-3 series loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia and Yashasvi Jasiwal was one of those spots. The young opener, touring Down Under first time, was India's highest run scorer in the series. The southpaw scored 391 runs in 10 innings across five Tests.

Taking to social media platform Instagram Jaiswal, however, vowed to 'come back stronger.'

"Learnt a lot in Australia… Unfortunately the result wasn’t what we had hoped for but we’ll be back stronger. Your support means everything," wrote the young batter in his post.

How Jaiswal fared in BGT 2024-25

Jaiswal started the series with a duck in the first innings of first Test in Perth but corrected the course quickly. He scored 161 in the second innings - the highest individual score in series across sides - as India won the the Test to take a 1-0 lead.

In the second Test in Adelaide, Jaiswal scored a duck again as he failed to get going in the first innings once more but this time under the lights with a pink ball. He followed it up with a 24 in the second innings as India lost the match.

Come Brisbane, he failed in the first innings again and managed just four runs. As the match was curtailed by rain, he could bat only six balls in the second innings and managed four runs while remaining not out.

In the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Jaiswal scored 82 and 84 in two innings respectively, but failed to help India win the match.

The batter could not do much in the last Test in Sydney and managed the scores of 10 and 22 in the two innings as India lost the match and the series.

Jaiswal, however, was one of the three batters across sides and only one from India to score 300+ runs in the series. His 391 runs were also the second highest in the series behind Travis Head's 448.