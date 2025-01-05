BGT 2024-25: Batters To Score Most Runs in Series

Travis Head

Aussie Travis Head scored 448 runs at an average of 56 and a highest score of 152.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 391 runs at an average of 43 and a highest score of 161.

Steve Smith

Australia star Steve Smith scored 314 runs at an average of 34 and a highest score of 140.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 298 runs at an average of 37 and a highest score of 114.

KL Rahul

India batter KL Rahul scored 276 runs at an average of 30 and a highest score of 84.

Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 255 runs at an average of 28 and a highest score of 61.

Marnus Labuschagne

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne scored 232 runs at an average of 25 and a highest score of 72.