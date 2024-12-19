New Delhi, India

India skipper Rohit Sharma is going through a rough patch in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series and batting at number 6 hasn't helped the cause either. Rohit has scored only 19 runs in three innings he has played in the BGT series with 10 being the highest score.

After his dismissal in Brisbane's first innings, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara explained how changing the batting position may have put a doubt in Rohit's mind.

“He has been opening the innings, now he's batting at number 6. That is for the team, but I still feel that when you are so much used to opening the innings and when you have to wait, then you put yourself in that doubt. I mean, it doesn't help you when you're opening innings and you suddenly start batting at number 6. So that you don't get that momentum either,” Pujara said while talking on Star Sports.

Rohit decided to bat in the middle order after KL Rahul did well in the first BGT Test in Perth as the opener during which Rohit was absent due to his second child's birth.

The skipper's form, however, has been a cause of concern long before the Australia tour. In the five Tests he played before the BGT, Rohit scored only 133 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.33 with a highest of 52. It is to be noted that all those five Tests were played at home.

Rahul, on the other hand, has been doing a fine job as an opener in Australia. The batter has scored 235 runs in six innings - the highest for India in the series so far and second highest overall behind Travis Head's 409.

Rahul has scored those runs at an average of 47 with two fifties and a highest of 84, which he hit in Brisbane, helping India draw the rain-affected Test.