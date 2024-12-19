Australia

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been outstanding in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia. The pacer has also overtaken Kapil Dev's record of 51 wickets Down Under to become India's finest bowler ever in Australia. With 21 wickets in three Tests played so far, Bumrah now has 53 Test wickets in Australia - the most for any Indian bowler.

Bumrah's performance has been praised not only by Indian cricketers but Aussies as well with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting calling him the 'best right now.'

"I think he is definitely India's greatest fast bowler," said Ponting about Bumrah as reported by news agency AFP. "In T20 cricket, one-day cricket and Test match cricket, he's clearly the best right now," he added.

"Jasprit is probably going to go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game," said Travis Head, who has been India's tormentor in the series so far with the bat.

It is thanks to Bumrah that India are very much alive in the series despite a poor show by the batters. The pacer, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, led India in the first Test of the series in Perth and helped India win the Test by 295 runs.

It was Bumrah's menacing spell on the first day of the Test in Perth after India were bowled out for a paltry 150 that helped the visitors be in the position of advantage.

India went on to win the match and led the series 1-0 going into the second Test in Adelaide where Bumrah couldn't get much support from other bowlers and India lost the match.

The pacer was back to his best in the third Test with another five-for before helping India avoid the follow-on with the bat in the rain-affected Test.

The five-Test series now stands equal at 1-1 with two more games left to play.