Melbourne, Australia

The race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is heating as India and Australia square off for a crunch clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday (Dec 26). With Travis Head fit and India set to put up their first choice Playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, the outcome of the match is set to have a huge impact on the WTC standings. So ahead of the big contest, here is all you need to know on how the WTC standings will look after the big clash at MCG.

Advertisment

What are the current WTC standings?

Currently, India sit third in the WTC standings with a win percentage (PCT) of 55.88 while Australia occupy the second spot with 58.89 PCT. On the other hand, South Africa are top of the standings with 63.33 and are likely to seal a top-two berth to reach the final at Lord’s in June 2025. Despite sitting below New Zealand in the standings, Sri Lanka are still in with a chance to reach the WTC final as they have two matches in hand.

Advertisment

What happens if India win the Boxing Day Test match?

If India win the MCG Test match, Rohit Sharma’s men will go second in the WTC standings with a PCT of 58.33 while Australia will drop down to the third spot with a PCT of 55.21. India have a good recent record at the MCG, having won the last two Boxing Day Tests at the venue and are unbeaten there since 2011 when they last lost to Michael Clarke’s Australia.

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Travis Head declared fit for Boxing Day Test as Australia announce Playing XI; Konstas to debut

Advertisment

What happens if Boxing Day Test ends in draw?

In case the Boxing Day Test ends in a draw, both India and Australia will drop points in the WTC standings meaning the former’s chances of making the final will hang in balance. India will have a PCT of 54.63 and will sit third while Australia will remain second with a PCT of 57.29. In this case, India’s fate of reaching the WTC final will be out of their hands with them needing to win the Sydney Test and other results going their way.

What happens if Inda lose Boxing Day Test?

In case India lose the Boxing Day Test at MCG, their journey for a place in the WTC final will come to an end unless Australia and Sri Lanka end with poor PCT and drop points for poor over rate. Considering the latter equation is unlikely, a defeat for India will end their quest for a place in the WTC final as they will have a PCT of 52.78 while Australia will have one foot in the final with a PCT of 61.46.