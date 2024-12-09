New Delhi

Former India skipper Kapil Dev has said that it's too early for talks of Jasprit Bumrah replacing Rohit Sharma as the Test skipper. The comments were made in response to a question after India lost the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test under Rohit after winning the first one under Bumrah.

"I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance, you can't say he is one of the best, and with one bad performance, you can't say he doesn't deserve that. Let the player play a lot of cricket. There will be ups and downs. Then you will judge how he reacts during difficult time," Kapil told reporters on Monday (Dec. 9) during an event, reported news agency ANI.

Rohit is facing a lot of heat for not just captaincy but batting as well. Before losing the Adelaide Test, India also lost a three-Test series 0-3 against New Zealand at home with Rohit at command.

Rohit has played in four of India's last five matches but has managed just 100 runs in eight innings with a best of 52 in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at home.

Batting in Australia, Rohit has managed to score only 417 runs in 16 innings at an average of 27.80 and the highest score of 63 not out.

Overall, India's failure with the bat is becoming more and more evident, with the team not being able to cross the 200-run mark in the first innings of the four previous Tests they have played. Out of those four games, two were at home against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Australia have equalled the five-Test series 1-1 with the 10-wicket win in the day-night Adelaide Test. They had lost the first game in Perth by 295 runs. The third match of the series is scheduled to be played from December 14 at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.