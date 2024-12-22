New Delhi, India

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Former Big Bash League (BBL) champions Melbourne Renegades will take on five-time winners Perth Scorchers in match 10 on Monday (Dec 23) as both teams search for their second win of the season. Sitting in third and fourth place Renegades and Scorchers will look to make a good start to the season. Ahead of match 10 in the Big Bash League between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads and others.

When is the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season will be played on Monday (Dec 23).

Which stadium will host the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

What time will the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season start?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season will start at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST) with toss taking place at 6:45 PM local time (1:15 PM IST).

Where to watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season on TV?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season live streaming on OTT?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 10 of BBL 2024-25 season will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar App and website in India.

Squads:

Melbourne Renegades: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert(w), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland(c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jonathan Wells

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis(w), Ashton Turner(c), Matthew Hurst, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Spoors