With less than seven months to go for the World Test Championship (WTC), the race to play at Lord’s in the summit clash has heated up with recent wins for Australia and South Africa. With India losing their grip in the race for the top two in the standings, Temba Bavmua’s South Africa and Pat Cummins’ Australia are in pole position to reach the final. So with limited matches to go, here are all the permutations for all teams to qualify for the WTC final.

South Africa on ? The Proteas displace Australia at the summit of the #WTC25 standings after #SAvSL series sweep ? Latest state of play ? https://t.co/1TUUJ5ThVs pic.twitter.com/bXizReyaAu — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2024 ×

1. India

P 16 | W 9 | D 1 | L 6 | Pen -2 | Points 110 | PCT% 57.29

Remaining Tests: Three v Australia (away)

Form guide: L W L L L W

With just three matches to go, India’s chances of reaching a third successive WTC final now hang in balance after defeats to New Zealand and Australia in the Adelaide Test. India’s best chance of reaching the WTC final is if they win all three remaining Border-Gavaskar trophy matches and pocket the series 4-1. However, any other result will see them at the mercy of other teams dropping points, meaning India will have to depend on other teams and results.

2. Australia

P 14 | W 9 | D 1 | L 4 | Pen -10 | Points 102 | PCT% 60.71

Remaining Tests: Three v India (home), two v Sri Lanka (away)

Form guide: W L W W L W

With five matches still to go in the WTC cycle and three on home turf, Australia will fancy their chances of reaching the final. If they lose the current BGT series by 4-1 they will have to depend on other teams to make the summit clash. However, a 4-1 series win should see them reach the final while a 3-1 or 2-1 series win coupled with a win in Sri Lanka will see them qualify.

The only way Australia miss out on the final is if they fail to win two or fewer matches while other teams get maximum points.

3. South Africa

P 10 | W 6 | D 1 | L 3 | Pen 0 | Points 76 | PCT% 63.33

Remaining Tests: Two v Pakistan (home)

Form guide (most recent first): W W W W W D

South Africa were fifth before the first Test series against Sri Lanka but have jumped up to the top spot following two very impressive wins at home. A single victory in either of their two remaining Tests at home against Pakistan will secure them the spot in the WTC Final for the first time.

4. Sri Lanka

P 11 | W 5 | D 0 | L 6 | Pen 0 | Points 60 | PCT% 45.45

Remaining Tests: Two v Australia (home)

Form guide: L L W W W L

Sri Lanka's 0-2 loss to South Africa isn't the end of the world for the plucky Lankans. But, they'll need a massive favour from Pakistan to make it happen. If Pakistan win both Tests against South Africa, and then Sri Lanka defeat Australia 2-0 at home, SL would go through regardless of the result of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.