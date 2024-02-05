Bazballing England manage record fourth innings total in India despite loss in second Test

England lost the second Test match against India on day 4 (Feb 4) in Vizag but the bazballing team still managed to make a record. The visitors managed 292 runs in their second and fourth innings of the match which is now the second highest total for a visiting team in fourth innings in India. They were seven short of Sri Lanka's record fourth innings total of 299 in India. The Three Lions have bettered their previous highest fourth innings total of 241/5 which they had scored in 1964.

England are also only the third team since Sri Lanka (299/5) in 2017 and New Zealand (272/6) in 2003 to go past 250 in the fourth innings in India.

Chasing 399, England lost five of the nine remaining wickets in the first session only and it effectively turned the tide into India's favour. In the second session, skipper Ben Stokes was found short by Shreyas Iyer while trying to sneak a quick single as all England's hopes of winning the match turned futile.

Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley did put up a bit of resistance with a 55-run partnership for the eighth wicket before Bumrah sent back Foakes with a return catch off his own bowling. England's last two wickets fell cheaply as India completed a much-needed turnaround after losing the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

Stokes noted after the match that while it was great to put India under pressure, it was unfortunate to end up on the wrong side of result.

"We had full belief in ourselves that we could chase that down. The way we have gone about taking on challenges like that is what we are about. In moments like that, when you have scoreboard pressure, that is when we get the best out of ourselves as individuals. The way we applied ourselves and put India under pressure was great, unfortunately we didn't end up on the right side of the result," said Stokes at the post-match presentation.