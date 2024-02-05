IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India beat England by 106 runs in Vizag, equal series 1-1

India beat England by 106 runs on day 4 (Feb 5) of the second Test in Vizag to equal the five-match series 1-1. Chasing 399, England were bowled out for 292 runs in their second innings after the hosts took five of the nine remaining wickets in the first session only. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets as did spinner Ravi Ashwin who finished the Test with 499 career wickets to his name.

England started well from their overnight score of 67/1 before Axar Patel sent back 'nighthawk' Rehan Ahmed for a team score of 95. The off spinner again struck shortly after to dismiss first Test's hero Ollie Pope and Joe Root as England found themselves at 154/4 shortly before lunch on day 4.

Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Zak Crawley, who scored a magnificent 73 in addition to his 76 in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah, who took a six-fer in the first innings, then joined the party and sent back Jonny Bairstow. Bumrah's wicket effectively tilted game in India's favour as the teams went to lunch with the hosts just four wickets away from the win.

In the second session, Skipper Ben Stokes was found short by Shreyas Iyer while trying to sneak a quick single as all of England's hope to win the match became futile. Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley did put up a bit of resistance with a 55-run partnership for the eighth wicket before Bumrah sent back Foakes with a return catch off his own bowling.