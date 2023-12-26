Australia finish marginally ahead of Pakistan on rain-hit day 1 of Boxing Day Test

Australian remain just ahead on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with rain playing spoilsport in between. Australia ended the on 187/3 with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 44 not out alongside Travis Head who is unbeaten on 9 runs. Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal and Agha Salman each took a wicket for the visitors.

Pakistan elected to field first at the MCG after winning the toss and the bowlers probed the Aussies early on but the fielders didn't compliment them. An edge off Shaheen Afridi's bowl in the third over went straight to the first slip only for Abdullah Shafique to drop it.

The hosts eventually lost the first wicket on the stroke of lunch when Agha Salman got Warner caught off on the team score of 90. Warner, who's playing is last Test series, scored 38 off 83 balls but didn't look comfortable in the middle throughout. After lunch, Pakistan struck early again as Hasan Ali got a determined Usman Khawaja caught out with Australia on 108. Khawaja scored dogged 42 runs of 101 balls.

Steve Smith and Labuschagne then joined the forces but played the game at snail's pace - adding 46 runs 24.4 over for the third wicket. Their partnership included a rain interruption too, forcing the teams to take an early tea break.

Once the teams came back post tea, Aamer Jamal, who had made his debut in the last Test at Perth, found an edge off Steve Smith's bat which wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan pouched safely. Smith scored 26 runs off 75 balls before going back in the hut.

Pakistan were offered a chance to end the day ahead of Australia but the fielders once again failed as skipper Shan Masood couldn't hold on to a tough chance offered by Travis Head.