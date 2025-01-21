International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday (Jan 21) met International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach ahead of the Extraordinary IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland from January 30.

Advertisment

Both of them talked about cricket and appeared to have delved into cricket history and discussed including cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Momentum continues to build around cricket’s inclusion as an @Olympics sport at the @LA2028 Games and beyond, with @JayShah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week,” the ICC posted on X on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Also Read: 2025 Champions Trophy: Another controversy as PCB accuses BCCI of ' bringing politics into cricket'

Advertisment

Shah, who was elected as ICC chairman last year and took over the role on December 1, 2024, has been actively pushing for cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics. He was in Brisbane last month during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and met 2032 Brisbane Olympic Organising Committee head Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, trying to convince them to include cricket in the 2032 Olympics.

Watch the post below:

Momentum continues to build around cricket’s inclusion as an @Olympics sport at the @LA2028 Games and beyond, with @JayShah meeting International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach in Lausanne, Switzerland this week. pic.twitter.com/hiySGMGNPg — ICC (@ICC) January 21, 2025

Advertisment

Would like to play at the Olympics: Smith

Cricket will be set for a return in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The last time it was a part of the quadrennial event was in 1900. At that time, it featured only Great Britain and France. This time, with enhanced anticipation and excitement among players. A World Cup winner is also eager to be a part of the competition in the quadrennial event.

"I would like to play at the Olympics, I reckon that would be cool. We’ll see how far I go in terms of long form cricket. But I am going to play short form cricket for a while I think when I do finish, you never know," Australia cricketer Steve Smith said as per Forbes.

Cricket will be back alongside baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash. The play is expected to be hosted in the T20 format for both men and women.