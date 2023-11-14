All scenarios explained on who will play in ODI World Cup final if rain plays spoilsport in semifinal clashes

Four teams are just two steps away from lifting the ODI World Cup trophy as hosts India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand scramble for a place in Sunday’s final. While India await to exact revenge at New Zealand, having lost in the 2019 edition semis, South Africa will lock horns against five-time champions Australia in Kolkata. However, the latter clash could be affected by bad weather conditions with rain expected to play spoilsport at the Eden Gardens. So what will happen and who will advance to the final if rain plays a party spoiler in either contest? And then there were four...🤩



As things stand, the umpires will prioritise playing the entire 100-over contest on the scheduled date which is on Wednesday (Semifinal 1) and Thursday (Semifinal 2) respectively. However, if rain plays spoilsport the match could be extended to a reserve day depending on different scenarios. While the weather forecast for India vs New Zealand in Mumbai is good, the same can’t be said for the South Africa vs Australia match in Kolkata as weather is expected to hinder the conditions.

As mentioned, the match is prioritised to be finished on the scheduled date so the umpires can reduce the number of overs to guarantee a result. In case 20 overs are not completed in the second innings (minimum requirement for a match to be completed) and rain plays spoilsport the umpires will have two calls to make.

Scenario 1 – If the match does not start before the completion of the 20th over in the second innings, then it will be completed on the reserve day with full 50 overs on play.

Scenario 2 – However, if the match starts and 20 overs are completed and rain interrupts then the match will start on reserve day with reduced overs.

What if semifinal match is abandoned?

If both teams fail to play 20 overs (including the reserve day) and rain plays spoilsport then the match will be abandoned. In this case, teams ranked higher in the league stage will advance to the final which will see India and South Africa carry significant advantages. However, India will be aware of the reserve day scenarios against New Zealand having lost the ODI World Cup semifinal in 2019 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021 as they will look to get the job done at the earliest.

