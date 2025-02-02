In his teenage years, Agni Chopra received a piece of invaluable advice from his father, renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra: "Whatever profession you pursue, give it your best shot."

Advertisment

These words shaped his journey, leading him to make one of the toughest decisions of his career—leaving the comfort of Mumbai to play first-class cricket for Mizoram, a state where the sport is still finding its footing.

Despite the challenges, Mizoram cricket welcomed Agni with open arms, and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. The 26-year-old's dedication and hard work paid off in the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy season, where he emerged as the Top run getter, scoring a staggering 939 runs at an average of nearly 80. His consistency and hunger for big scores earned him the prestigious BCCI award, presented by none other than his childhood idol and Indian captain, Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: 'My wife will be watching, and I can’t say that': Rohit Sharma’s reply to biggest thing he has ever forgotten- WATCH



Receiving the award was a surreal moment for Agni, made even more special by the presence of his parents—Vidhu Vinod Chopra and noted film critic Anupama Chopra—who cheered him on from the audience. The young cricketer found himself in an elite frame alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Sarfaraz Khan, and Smriti Mandhana.

Advertisment

"Receiving this award from Rohit Shamra, someone I have idolized for years, is truly special," Agni shared. "I have watched him play for almost half of my life, and this feels like a full-circle moment. Having my parents there to witness it meant the world to me. They have always supported me through my highs and lows, especially when I was in and out of the Mumbai team."

His ultimate ambition? To take Mizoram into the Elite Group and, eventually, don the iconic navy blue India Test cap. Having stepped out of his comfort zone, Agni Chopra is now ready to push even further, proving that with hard work, resilience, and an unwavering passion for the game, dreams do come true.