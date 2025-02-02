Rohit Sharma’s habit of forgetting things is not something new for the Indian cricket fans. A number of his teammates have highlighted this tendency of him during interviews.

Advertisment

During the Naman Awards 2024 organised by the BCCI to recognise the performances of Indian cricketers, Indian Women's team star opener Smriti Mandhana asked Rohit about a hobby that he has picked up recently that annoys his teammates.

In response, the Indian captain quipped: “I don’t know. They tease my about forgetting. Obviously, it’s not a hobby but this is what they tease me about – that I forget my wallet, passport – which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back.”

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

Don't 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕 to watch this 😎



Smriti Mandhana tries to find out the one hobby that Rohit Sharma has picked up recently, which his teammates tease him about 😃#NamanAwards | @ImRo45 | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/9xZomhnJjy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

His response left the room in splits. Mandhana then posed a follow up question, “What’s the biggest thing you’ve ever forgotten?”

Advertisment

“I can’t say that!" came Rohit’s reply resulting in more laughter. “If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can’t say that. I will keep that to myself.”

Meanwhile, legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was conferred with the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (Feb 1). Having served Indian cricket for over two decades, Tendulkar received the honour in a special ceremony held in Mumbai. The occasion also saw Ravichandran Ashwin being honoured with BCCI’s Special Award having called time on his illustrious career in December 2024 during the Australia tour.

On the other hand, Ashwin was also honoured for his illustrious career, who like Sachin was part of the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad. After Anil Kumble he was India’s best Test bowler with 537 wickets in 106 matches.

(With inputs from agencies)