Afghanistan, in stunning collapse, lose eight wickets for 10 runs as Sri Lanka seal series with win in 2nd ODI

Afghanistan lost eight wickets for just 10 runs including last five for just a single run in a chase of 309 as Sri Lanka won the second ODI by 155 runs on Sunday (Feb 11) to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Afghanistan were 128/1 and then 143/2 before Wanindu Hasaranga came on and took four wickets for 27 runs in 6.5 overs to take his team home.

Afghanistan skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi acknowledged the stunning collapse and said after the game: "Our top order did really well, but the ball was gripping for Hasaranga. Looking at the wicket and the conditions, we were positive, and were thinking of chasing it down."

Shahidi, however, lamented the poor discipline in bowling and fielding to allow Sri Lanka to post 300-plus total for the second time in a row.

"The fielding was not good; we have away chances. [There were] nearly four drops. Fielding is important, and you also have to think about the bowling, where we have to be more disciplined," Shahidi said.

For Afghanistan, Rahmat Shah top scored with 63 at number three while opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 54 after Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed early. Apart from Rahmat and Zadran, no Afghan batter reached the double figures as they were bowled out for 153 in 33.5 overs.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in Pallekele. The hosts didn't have a good start too as they lost last match's double centurion Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando inside 10 overs. The next four batters scored a fifty each for Sri Lanka with Charith Asalanka remaining not out on 97.

Apart from him, skipper Kusal Mendis hit 61, Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 52, and Janith Liyanage managed 50 to put 308 for Sri Lanka on the board. From Afghanistan, Azamatullah Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers with the figures of 3/56.