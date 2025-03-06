Former Australia quick Jason Gillespie has called Pakistan head coach and selector Aaqib Javed a clown for lying in a social media post. Days after Champions Trophy 2025 host Pakistan got ruled out of the tournament following their winless run in Group A, Aaqib lamented too many changes within the board lately, leading to uncertainties among the players, as one of the reasons for the team's early exit in the home event.

After losing to New Zealand and India in their first two matches, Pakistan was on the brink of a shock exit, with a washout against Bangladesh confirming it. Addressing the media on his team’s performance and decline, Aaqib said quick changes within the management hampered the team’s consistency across formats, leading to their slow death as an Asian powerhouse.

“We have changed nearly 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years or so,” Aaqib said in a media interaction.

“You put that formula on any team in the world, (and) I think they will also be in the same situation. Until you get consistency right from the top down to the bottom, from the chairman down, then your team will not progress,” he continued, as quoted by the Indian Express.

'Hilarious'

Taking a jibe at him on his Instagram story, Gillespie, who cut short his contract commitment with the PCB (as a bowling coach) last December, called Aaqib's remarks hilarious.

After the Pakistan board appointed him in April 2024 alongside Gary Kirsten as the head coach, both departed soon after within six months.

Gillespie said (at a time) when he and Gary were in charge of Pakistan's backroom staff in respective capacities, Aaqib tried all that he could to succeed them, which eventually he did.

“Aaqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes campaigning to be the coach in all formats. He is a clown,” Gillespie posted on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, the PCB appointed Aaqib just for the first showpiece event of the year, and with his team exiting the home tournament six days into it, the board is working on bringing in his replacement; however, until that happens, he remains in charge for the upcoming away New Zealand series starting March 16.

Besides, Pakistan announced white-ball squads for the New Zealand tour, removing gloveman Mohammad Rizwan as a T20I captain while resting star batter Babar Azam for the shortest format. Though both returned to the ODI squad, the ace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf missed the cut.

