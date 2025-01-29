Advertisment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated that the National Stadium will be ready to host matches of the upcoming Champions Trophy amid growing concerns around the venue's preparedness for the marquee event starting February 19.

Pakistan's english daily 'Dawn' on Wednesday carried a story which stated that "it seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence."

"The board would either be hero or zero for taking up such a mammoth task," the newspaper commented. Watch the video of the Gaddafi Stadium here:

Advertisment

Although PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Rawalpindi stadium on Tuesday and assured that the Champions Trophy would be held as planned, it seems unlikely that the Board would get control of the renovated venues in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi by the January 31 deadline.

The other upcoming major international matches at these venues include the four-match tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14, with the first two games in Lahore and then two matches, including the final, in Karachi. Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: WATCH | Dhoni dives into his own quirky 'DRS'

Why the delay?

Bilal Chohan, the man responsible for the renovation work, is reportedly complaining about not getting required equipment and clearances on time to complete the work in Karachi.

Advertisment

The panels to be installed on the new building were to be released from the Karachi Port only on Sunday night, with its installation scheduled for the next morning.

"These are the kind of things we are dealing with, but sometimes it's sad to see people bashing us," Chohan complained.

The PCB has spent around PKR 12 billion on renovation, construction, and installation of equipment at all three venues in Lahore and Karachi.