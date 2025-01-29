The Champions Trophy is less than a month away and former India skipper MS Dhoni, winner of Champions Trophy 2013, can't wait for it. Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all three ICC limited-over tournaments (ODI WC 2011, Champions Trophy 2012 and T20 WC 2007), is promoting the tournament in a promo for official broadcasters Star Sports.

Advertisment

Dhoni dunks into his own quirky 'DRS' for Champions Trophy

Dhoni, who was fondly called Captain Cool during his playing days, can be seen sitting in a bathtub full of snow, suggesting the tense atmosphere of the Champions Trophy. The promo has also taken the term Decision Review System (DRS) and given it a unique twist, calling it the Dhoni Refrigeration System to go with the Captain Cool image of Dhoni. Have a look at the video below:

Captain Cool on the field 😌

Captain Cool as a fan 🥵



With every match do-or-die in the #ChampionsTrophy, even @msdhoni needs a DRS (Dhoni Refrigeration System) to beat the heat! 👊



📺 #ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar STARTS WED, 19 FEB 2025! | #CaptainNotSoCool pic.twitter.com/nv1XXZoHht — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2025

Advertisment

During Dhoni's tenure as the captain, the Indian team was at its peak, at least in white-ball cricket as they won all the ICC titles. Since the 2012 Champions Trophy title, India has only managed to win one ICC trophy - the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Return Updates

Advertisment

Champions Trophy 2025 begins Feb 19 in Pakistan with India playing all its matches in Dubai under the agreed-upon hybrid model with the BCCI and the ICC.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice steps down

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice has meanwhile stepped down from his position ahead of the eight-team tournament. While there is no official reason yet, it is believed that the ICC CEO has left the job over the lack of preparedness of stadiums in Pakistan - the host of Champions Trophy 2025.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Cricket Council and I am incredibly proud of the results we have achieved, from enhancing the global reach of cricket to the commercial foundation put in place for ICC Members," Allardice said in a statement.

"I believe this is the right time for me to step down and pursue new challenges," he added.