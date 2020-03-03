'Work from home': Google and Twitter order their staff amid coronavirus concerns

Tech giants Google and Twitter have asked their employees to work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Most of the employees of Goggle's European headquarters in Dublin have been asked to work from home on Tuesday after one of its staff members reported flu-like symptoms.

A Google employee had tested positive for the virus in Zurich last week.

Other tech companies such as Twitter and Coinbase followed suit.

In a blog post, Twitter said it was mandatory for staff in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea to work remotely.

The social media giant said it was "strongly encouraging" all of its 5,000 employees around the world to not come into work.

It had prohibited all non-essential business travel and events for its workers.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has also asked its employees to work from home who consider themselves susceptible to the flu.

Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 and infected more than 89,000 globally.