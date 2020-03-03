Handshake? No thanks! Coronavirus changes global habits

People around the world are changing their habits at work, home and at the place of worship as well to reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading any further.

They are refusing handshakes, and are avoiding hugging. Instead, they are looking for alternatives such as fist bumps or a hand gesture.

In Beijing, the capital of the country where the outbreak began, red hoardings tell people not to shake hands but to join their own hands together in a sign of greeting.

In Iran, where 66 people have been killed by the virus, the footshake is becoming famous as the new handshake.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged Australians to kiss with caution and suggested a pat on the back instead of a handshake.

In France, newspapers are advising people on to replace kissing on the cheek and handshaking with looking into a person's eyes can suffice as a greeting.

The United Arab Emirates, as well as Qatar, are advising citizens to stop the traditional "nose to nose" greeting.

The country also suggested that people shouldn't shake hands or kiss. Greet each other "by waving only", it said.

Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 and infected more than 89,000 globally.