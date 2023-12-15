WION Business Wrap | Ukraine’s ambitious “Win 2030” plan, Alphabet’s market surge, India’s uninsured & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

95pc of the Indian population remains uninsured: National Insurance Academy

Based on data released on Thursday, the National Insurance Academy's most recent report has revealed a grim fact: 95 per cent of India's 144 crore people do not have health insurance.

Ukraine unveils ambitious "Win 2030" plan: Aims for chip manufacturing & AI growth

Ukraine has unveiled its ambitious Win 2030 plan, which outlines plans to build a domestic chipmaking industry and improve artificial intelligence (AI) skills, in an effort to push itself into the forefront of high-tech businesses.

Alphabet's Gemini AI sparks market surge, paving the way for Google's technological leap

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has seen a tremendous increase in market value, rising by an astounding $87 billion in a single day. The surge came after an impressive display of Alphabet's language model, Gemini, an artificial intelligence (AI) breakthrough that has been compared to ChatGPT by OpenAI.

Israel-Hamas conflict takes toll on neighbouring economies, UN study warns of $10 bn impact

According to a new U.N. report, the economic fallout from the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza is expected to have a significant impact on the economies of nearby Arab countries.

Indian markets surge to record highs as Federal Reserve boosts rate cut expectations

Thursday saw Indian benchmark indexes hit unprecedented levels as they followed a global upswing stoked by newexpectations from the Federal Reserve.

Austria challenges Ukrainian blacklist to safeguard business ties with Russia

In a diplomatic strategy, Austria is supporting fresh European Union sanctions against Russia in exchange for having Raiffeisen Bank International, the biggest Western bank in Russia, taken off a Ukrainian blacklist.

COP28 Breakthrough: World unites to shift from fossil fuels in historic climate accord

196 nations came to a historic agreement at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai to move away from fossil fuels.

Global oil demand faces sharp slowdown as economic woes bite, IEA warns

Citing economic weakness in key nations, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned a major slowdown in the development of the world's oil demand.