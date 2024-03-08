WION Business Wrap | Top stories from the world of economy and business

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round-up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Moody's Bullish on India: GDP growth forecast skyrockets to 8 pc for FY24

Leading global rating agency, Moody's, has raised the bar for India's economic prowess, revising its GDP growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023-24 to an impressive 8 per cent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals potential interest rate cuts. Here are the details

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the central bank's growing confidence in considering interest rate cuts, stating they are "not far" from the needed assurance that inflation is sustainably moving towards the 2 per cent target, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Strikes paralyse Germany's transport sector: Railways and airports in chaos

Millions of German commuters and travellers face severe disruptions as strikes escalate in the transportation sector.

Saudi Arabia boosts sovereign wealth fund, transfers 8 pc stake in Aramco worth $163.6 bn

Intending to advance its ambitious economic reform agenda, Saudi Arabia has doubled down on its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

LinkedIn's premium subscriptions soar to $1.7 billion in 2023. Here are the details

LinkedIn, the professional social network owned by Microsoft has reported that its premium subscription business has reached $1.7 billion in revenue for the year 2023.

RBI and Bank Indonesia ink pact to boost bilateral trade using local currencies

In a move towards strengthening economic integration, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank Indonesia (BI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, to establish a framework promoting the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.

Flipkart to introduce quick commerce service: Targets 10-15 minute deliveries, says report

India's e-commerce giant, Flipkart, is gearing up to join the quick commerce race, aiming to roll out 10-15 minute deliveries in a dozen cities within the next six to eight weeks, as reported by Entracker.

Broadcom eyes $10 billion in AI chip sales for 2024: Report

Broadcom on Thursday projected $10 billion in revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) chips in 2024.

UK Budget tax cuts won't offset rising prices, warns think tank

A leading think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), has cautioned that tax cuts announced in Wednesday's Budget won't fully offset the impact of tax increases and rising prices, as per a BBC report.

Dutch government in talks with ASML amid concerns over anti-immigration policies

The Dutch government has initiated discussions with semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML, in a bid to prevent the company from relocating its operations abroad or expanding its footprint outside the Netherlands, amid concerns surrounding anti-immigration policies.

Apple faces 24 pc dip in China iPhone sales amid Huawei's 64 pc surge

Apple encountered a significant setback in China as its iPhone sales plummeted by 24 per cent in the initial six weeks of 2024, as revealed by a report by research firm Counterpoint.

China aims for 5pc GDP growth amid scepticism - promises vigorous effort to achieve target

China is standing firm on its ambitious plan to achieve a 5 per cent GDP growth this year, with officials expressing confidence in attaining the target through determined efforts.

India's Economic Ascent: Projected to grow 6.8 pc in FY25, country eyes upper-middle-income status by 2031