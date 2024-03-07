Dutch government in talks with ASML amid concerns over anti-immigration policies

The Dutch government has initiated discussions with semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML to prevent the company from relocating its operations abroad or expanding its footprint outside the Netherlands due to concerns surrounding anti-immigration policies.

Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens confirmed ongoing talks with ASML CEO Peter Wennink, emphasising the government's efforts to understand and address the challenges faced by the company.

Adriaansens expressed concerns over the potential impact on infrastructure due to ASML's expansion plans and reiterated the government's commitment to exploring viable solutions to support the company's growth.

ASML CEO Peter Wennink had previously highlighted the company's reliance on skilled foreign labour, particularly amidst the backdrop of significant gains made by anti-immigration parties in the 2023 elections.

Wennink warned about the deteriorating business climate in the Netherlands, citing increasing regulation and proposed changes to tax incentives for highly skilled immigrants as potential challenges.

ASML, Europe's largest tech company, currently employs around 40% non-Dutch personnel out of its 23,000 employees in the Netherlands.

Concerns over policy changes impacting foreign students' enrollment at Dutch universities, a vital source of talent for tech firms, have also been raised.

Wennink stressed the importance of labour migration for innovation, hinting at the possibility of relocating operations if access to skilled workers becomes constrained.

While ASML declined to comment on the ongoing discussions, Wennink hinted at the possibility of considering alternative locations for expansion, with France mentioned as a potential destination by a single source.