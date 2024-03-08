Flipkart to introduce quick commerce service: Targets 10-15 minute deliveries, says report

India's e-commerce giant, Flipkart, is gearing up to join the quick commerce race, aiming to roll out 10-15 minute deliveries in a dozen cities within the next six to eight weeks, as reported by Entracker.

This move places Flipkart in direct competition with existing players like Zepto, Swiggy's Instamart, and Zomato's Blinkit, all of whom have made significant strides in the quick commerce sector.

The expansion into quick commerce aligns with Flipkart's goals towards enhancing delivery capabilities and meeting evolving customer expectations.

With quick commerce gaining prominence in India, Flipkart's entry comes at a crucial juncture when experts predict its potential to impact traditional e-commerce.

The total addressable market for quick commerce in India is estimated to be around $45 billion, making it an attractive space for major players.

Flipkart aims to leverage its extensive infrastructure, including a chain of stores across cities like Bengaluru, Delhi (NCR), and Hyderabad, to ensure swift deliveries and cater to a wide range of product categories.

In response to the changing dynamics in the e-commerce landscape, Flipkart recently launched same-day delivery in 20 cities and introduced services like delivering flowers and cakes during the Valentine season.

An anonymous analyst covering the e-commerce and quick commerce segments pointed out that these launches hinted at Flipkart's imminent foray into quick commerce.

Flipkart spokesperson affirmed their plan towards delivering a broad range of products swiftly, covering categories like mobiles, essential items, electronics, home appliances, fashion, books, and lifestyle products.

The current quick commerce players, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart, have witnessed substantial growth, convincing investors of the sector's viability.

While Zepto secured a unicorn round, Blinkit displayed a remarkable turnaround, and Swiggy Instamart experienced significant growth.

According to Entracker, Flipkart aims to differentiate itself by offering a more extensive catalogue, focusing not only on FMCG, grocery, and daily essentials but also on categories like electronics and fashion.