Wion Business Wrap | Disney + Hotstar's record, RBI's warning & more

Disney+ Hotstar smashes streaming records with 53 mn views during India-New Zealand match

Indian streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar reached an unprecedented milestone on November 15 drawing a staggering 53 million concurrent viewers during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

Starbucks employees walkout on Red Cup Day, demand improved conditions

Starbucks employees at hundreds of stores across the United States walked off their jobs on Red Cup Day, which is a key promotional event for the coffee giant. The Workers United, representing over 9,000 Starbucks employees at approximately 360 U.S. stores, announced the walkout on social media on Thursday.

General Motors workers ratify labour deal, UAW eyes similar outcomes at Ford and Stellantis

General Motors' (GM) labour deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW) has been ratified, marking a significant victory for workers. The approval comes after an intense six-week campaign involving coordinated strikes across all three Detroit Three automakers.

Alibaba cancels cloud computing spinoff amid US-China chip war

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has abandoned plans for the spinoff of its extensive cloud computing business, dealing a significant setback to the company's recent overhaul strategy aimed at streamlining operations and revitalising its position as a market leader.

RBI bulletin highlights inflation challenge despite boost in consumption