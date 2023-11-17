Alibaba cancels cloud computing spinoff amid US-China chip war 

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has abandoned plans for the spinoff of its extensive cloud computing business, dealing with a significant setback to the company's recent overhaul strategy aimed at streamlining operations and revitalising its position as an e-commerce leader.

According Bloomberg, the decision revealed alongside the quarterly earnings report underscores the challenges Alibaba faces stemming from global restrictions on the export of advanced computing chips, particularly impacting its Cloud Intelligence Group.

Alibaba reported quarterly sales of 224.79 billion yuan ($31 billion) and a net income of 27.7 billion yuan. Despite efforts to rebound from the effects of Covid and a regulatory crackdown, Alibaba's sub-standard Singles' Day campaign raised concerns about its ability to regain market share from competitors and appeal to consumers and corporate users.

Alibaba cited the recent escalation of U.S. restrictions on advanced computing chips' export as a key factor influencing the decision to call off the Cloud Intelligence Group spinoff. The company expressed concerns about the uncertain prospects for the cloud business under these conditions and doubts that a full spin-off would enhance shareholder value.

Instead, Alibaba aims to concentrate on devising a sustainable growth model for its cloud division amid the fluid circumstances. The decision is part of Alibaba's broader effort to navigate challenges posed by the pandemic and a regulatory environment that has targeted tech giants. The company faces fierce competition, particularly in the aftermath of a underwhelming Singles' Day performance, where smaller, more innovative rivals gained traction.

As Alibaba grapples with obstacles to its cloud spinoff, the company is undertaking aggressive measures to revitalise its core consumer business. With its e-commerce platforms, Taobao and Tmall, Alibaba is adopting strategies such as content creation to fend off competition from emerging social media platforms.

Artificial intelligence-powered tools for merchants and significant workforce reductions in past quarters are part of Alibaba's efforts to reduce expenses and enhance its competitiveness. These endeavours are pivotal for Alibaba as it attempts to rejuvenate its consumer business amid the ongoing corporate overhaul that involves splitting the company into six main units, intending to go public eventually. The changes, led by former CEO Daniel Zhang's successors, Joseph Tsai and Eddie Wu, aim to position Alibaba in the forefront of the Chinese digital economy.

Alibaba's pivot toward AI emerges as a key element in its strategy to overcome challenges and foster growth. The company is making substantial investments in artificial intelligence, with its cloud unit hosting half of China's generative AI firms and serving about 80 per cent of the country's technology companies, according to Joseph Tsai. Alibaba's endeavors in AI include the release of its large language model, Tongyi Qianwen, and investments in promising startups like Zhipu AI and Baichuan.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)