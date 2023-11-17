Disney+ Hotstar smashes streaming records with 53 mn views during India-New Zealand match 

Indian streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar reached an unprecedented milestone on November 15 drawing a staggering 53 million concurrent viewers during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the remarkable feat surpassed the previous record of 44 million concurrent viewers, set just ten days earlier during the India versus South Africa encounter. The surge in viewership can be attributed to the outstanding performance of former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who marked his 50th century during the match.

This latest triumph follows a series of record-breaking achievements by Disney+ Hotstar in the past month. The streaming giant has strategically capitalised on major cricket events, offering free ad-supported streaming of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the recently concluded Asia Cup to mobile users in India.

The move aimed to enhance the platform's reach and engagement, with Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar, expressing the belief that providing broader access to such events would contribute to the overall growth of the streaming ecosystem. The decision was influenced by the successful free streaming of the IPL tournament by rival service JioCinema earlier in the year.

Looking ahead, Disney+ Hotstar continues its ambitious initiatives, declaring that the upcoming tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be available for free streaming to all mobile users across India starting from December 2, 2023. Kabaddi, the second most-watched sport in the country after cricket, holds immense popularity, according to the streaming platform.

Moneycontrol cited Sivanandan, who emphasised the evolving landscape of sports viewing, stating, “The popularity of Pro Kabaddi League spans across age groups, and by making it available to all our audience on Disney+ Hotstar, our aim is to make Kabaddi accessible to all of India and foster a stronger sense of engagement amongst the fans.”