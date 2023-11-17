Starbucks employees walkout on Red Cup Day, demand improved conditions 

Starbucks employees at hundreds of stores across the United States walked off their jobs on Red Cup Day, which is a key promotional event for the coffee giant. The Workers United, representing over 9,000 Starbucks employees at approximately 360 U.S. stores, announced the walkout on social media on Thursday.

Starbucks maintained that the majority of its stores remained open, while acknowledging strikes at a few dozen locations.

Red Cup Day, an annual event where Starbucks distributes free holiday-themed cups to customers, has traditionally been a major traffic driver for the company. Placer.ai data indicated a 94 per cent surge in U.S. Starbucks store visits on the same day last year compared to the daily average.

Workers United emphasised the need for improved staffing and schedules. The group argued that the event poses significant challenges to staff, leading to long wait times and customer frustration. The union described it as one of the "most infamously hard, understaffed days."

Outside Starbucks' Astor Place outlet at New York University's campus, around a dozen workers picketed, chanting slogans such as "no contract, no coffee." Despite the walkout, the outlet continued to serve customers.

Reuters quoted Mary Boca, a Starbucks employee, as emphasising the need for higher pay and increased staffing. She also revealed that her location does not allow customers to tip, resulting in a financial loss for employees.

Starbucks, facing criticism for alleged understaffing and challenging working conditions, has witnessed labour actions in the past. Last year, employees at over 100 U.S. company-owned Starbucks locations participated in a one-day strike on Red Cup day.

Recently, Starbucks announced a minimum three per cent hourly pay raise for U.S. retail workers from 2024. However, employees found the move inadequate, deeming it "tone-deaf" given the company's robust financial performance, including an 11 per cent increase in fourth-quarter revenue.

(With inputs from Reuters