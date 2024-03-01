WION Business Wrap | China's manufacturing slump, oil prices surge and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Second mansion of Evergrande chairman hits market amid liquidation

In the latest development surrounding China Evergrande Group's financial turmoil, a second mansion once owned by the company's chairman, Hui Ka Yan, has been listed for sale by receivers, as reported by property agent Savills.

Brazil urges G20 to enforce global tax on super-rich in battle against tax evasion

At the G20 meeting on Thursday, Brazil’s finance minister, Fernando Haddad, proposed the implementation of a global tax on the super-rich to combat the rampant issue of tax evasion, Associated Press reported.

Japan's jobless rate hits 2.4 per cent in January amid labour shortage: Report

The latest government data from Reuters reveals that Japan's jobless rate experienced a notable decline, reaching 2.4 per cent in January, down from a revised 2.5 per cent in the previous month.

Citigroup announces layoffs of 286 employees in New York: Report

Citigroup is set to lay off 286 employees in New York, as disclosed in recent filings with the State Department of Labour.

US IRS launches crackdown on 125,000 unfiled high-income tax returns

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has set its sights on high-income earners who have neglected to file tax returns, with a targeted approach aimed at 125,000 cases since 2017.

Boeing agrees to $51 million settlement over US export violations, including breaches in China

Boeing has reached a $51 million settlement with the US State Department for multiple export violations, a resolution that includes improper actions by Chinese employees in China.

Oil prices surge amid Gaza ceasefire talks complications and tensions in West Asia

Global oil prices experienced a notable uptick on Friday, poised to conclude the week with a modest increase, as ceasefire talks in Gaza faced complications following the deaths of over 100 Palestinians awaiting aid delivery.

China's manufacturing contracts for 5th month, sparks calls for increased stimulus